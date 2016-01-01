See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Neptune, NJ
Overview

Dr. Monika Akula, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Neptune, NJ. 

Dr. Akula works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Endocrinology in Neptune, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Endocrinology
    19 Davis Ave Fl 6, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 897-3980

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

About Dr. Monika Akula, MD

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1154783678
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Akula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Akula works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Endocrinology in Neptune, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Akula’s profile.

Dr. Akula has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akula.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

