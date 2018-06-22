Dr. Monica Zilkoski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zilkoski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Zilkoski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monica Zilkoski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.
Locations
Hope Orthopedics Of Oregon1600 State St, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 540-6300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
What a great caring gracious Dr.--she did a wonderful surgical-- job fixing my husbands foot-- and was so informative --giving all necessary info and answering all our questions--felt really well cared for by her and the entire staff at Hope orthopedics thanks so much Dr. Monica
About Dr. Monica Zilkoski, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Foot And Ankle Fellowship
- Medical University of South Carolina
- OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
