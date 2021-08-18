Overview

Dr. Monica Young, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Young works at DONNA C JENSEN DO in Toledo, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.