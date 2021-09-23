Dr. Monica Warhaftig, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warhaftig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Warhaftig, DO
Overview
Dr. Monica Warhaftig, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Warhaftig works at
Locations
-
1
Tristate Community Health4041 Knight Arnold Rd, Memphis, TN 38118 Directions (901) 572-1573Tuesday10:30am - 7:00pmWednesday11:30am - 7:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:30pm
-
2
Case Management Inc333 S Bellevue 901-729-2708 Blvd, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 821-5600
-
3
Sperohealth920 Estate Dr, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 302-9532Monday10:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Warhaftig?
It is imperative for me to share my extreme gratitude to Dr. Monica Warhaftig. Her ability to intensely listen to her patient’s concerns, A+ bedside manner and truly involves them in their care is priceless. Her standard of excellence is portrayed when she knows the direction of treatment but won’t stop until it is the BEST for you. As her patient and a Registered Nurse, she is a rare find. May God continue to protect and keep you Dr. W, as we all call you. You are truly Dr. “WONDERFUL” a jewel to our community!
About Dr. Monica Warhaftig, DO
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235244450
Education & Certifications
- Vamc/Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami
- Jackson Mem Hosp/U Miami
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warhaftig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warhaftig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warhaftig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warhaftig works at
Dr. Warhaftig speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Warhaftig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warhaftig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warhaftig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warhaftig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.