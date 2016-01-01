Dr. Monica Verma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Verma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monica Verma, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Natl Inst Hlth and Fam Welfare and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center.
Dr. Verma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nw. Georgia Hematology & Oncology PC1504 N Thornton Ave Ste 102, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 226-0508
Hospital Affiliations
- Hamilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Verma?
About Dr. Monica Verma, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1518948124
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Natl Inst Hlth and Fam Welfare
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verma works at
Dr. Verma has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Verma has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.