Overview

Dr. Monica Valenzuela-Gamm, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Valenzuela-Gamm works at Care For Women Medical Group in Upland, CA with other offices in Chino Hills, CA and Eastvale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.