Dr. Monica Urrea, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Monica Urrea, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Urrea works at Bay Area Hospitalist in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Bay Area Hospitalist
    2810 W Saint Isabel St Ste 201, Tampa, FL 33607 (813) 890-8004
    Northdale Rehabilitation Center
    3030 W Bearss Ave, Tampa, FL 33618 (813) 956-3937

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Kidney Failure
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Animal Allergies
Ankle Fracture
Anxiety
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Bleeding Disorders
Blepharitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Cellulitis
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Epilepsy
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gout
Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypokalemia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Nephrotic Syndrome
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pancreatitis
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Hypertension
Respiratory Failure
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Seizure Disorders
Sepsis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Stroke
Subdural Hemorrhage
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Monica Urrea, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396974689
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monica Urrea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urrea is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Urrea accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major

    Dr. Urrea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Urrea has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urrea.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urrea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urrea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

