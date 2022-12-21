Dr. Monica Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Torres, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monica Torres, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University Of Texas At Austin Bachelor Of Arts and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Torres works at
Locations
Valley Pain Consultants at Central Phoenix1277 E Missouri Ave Ste 102, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (480) 467-2273Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Valley Pain Consultants - North Scottsdale5425 E Bell Rd Ste 115, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 467-2273Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Valley Pain Consultants - Shea10200 N 92nd St Bldg 4, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 467-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mercy Care
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Torres is a no-nonsense direct physician who listens, responds and tells you exactly what must be done. I think she’s great and am very pleased she’s my doctor.
About Dr. Monica Torres, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University Of Texas At Austin Bachelor Of Arts
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
