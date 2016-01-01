Overview

Dr. Monica Thoms, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Thoms works at Koziol & Thoms Eye Associates in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.