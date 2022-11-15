Overview

Dr. Monica Tadros, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Tadros works at Monica Tadros, MD, FACS in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Nose, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.