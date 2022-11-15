See All Plastic Surgeons in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Monica Tadros, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Monica Tadros, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Tadros works at Monica Tadros, MD, FACS in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Nose, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office Location NJ
    300 Grand Ave Ste 104, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 408-5430

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 15, 2022
    Dr. Tadros is very intelligent and prepared me very well prior to the procedure. I felt a sense of relief from knowing/hearing all the experience she has had.
    — Nov 15, 2022
    About Dr. Monica Tadros, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1144231515
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    • Georgetown University Medical Center
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    • MIT
    • Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
