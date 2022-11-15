Dr. Monica Tadros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tadros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Tadros, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monica Tadros, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Office Location NJ300 Grand Ave Ste 104, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 408-5430
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tadros is very intelligent and prepared me very well prior to the procedure. I felt a sense of relief from knowing/hearing all the experience she has had.
About Dr. Monica Tadros, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Arabic and Spanish
- 1144231515
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Georgetown University Medical Center
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- MIT
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Tadros works at
