Dr. Monica Smith, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Washington, PA.



Dr. Smith works at WHS OB/GYN Care in Washington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.