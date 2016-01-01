Dr. Simionescu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monica Simionescu, MD
Overview
Dr. Monica Simionescu, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They graduated from CHEKIANG PROVIDENCE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Janesville and Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison.
Dr. Simionescu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saint Anthony Medical Center535 ROXBURY RD, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 387-1717
-
2
Ssm Health St. Mary's Hospital - Madison700 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 260-3425
-
3
Ssm Health St Mary's Hospital - Janesville3200 E Racine St, Janesville, WI 53546 Directions (608) 371-8000
-
4
Ssm Health St. Mary's Hospital Janesville3400 E Racine St, Janesville, WI 53546 Directions (608) 373-8356
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Janesville
- Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simionescu?
About Dr. Monica Simionescu, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- 1184776403
Education & Certifications
- CHEKIANG PROVIDENCE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simionescu accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simionescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simionescu works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Simionescu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simionescu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simionescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simionescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.