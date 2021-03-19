Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monica Shah, DO
Dr. Monica Shah, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brandon, FL.
Pediatric Health Care Alliance PA811 S PARSONS AVE, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 685-4553
Phca Administrationllc4033 Tampa Rd Ste 101, Oldsmar, FL 34677 Directions (813) 685-4553
Unifour pediatrics5259 VILLAGE MARKET, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 973-0333
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
We've been on the hunt for a good pediatrician for 2 years and we finally found one that we ABSOLUTELY LOVE!!! Dr. Monica Shah is EXACTLY the person/Dr. we've been praying for. She is extremely knowledgeable in everything and you can tell she actually cares about your child and is in the profession for the righ reasons. Dr Shah did not rush us at all even though they were really busy but instead took her time going over and answering every question/concern we had. We are so blessed to have found her and will be sticking with her from now on.
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1043743057
- Pediatrics
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
