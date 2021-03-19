See All Pediatricians in Brandon, FL
Overview

Dr. Monica Shah, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brandon, FL. 

Dr. Shah works at Pediatric Health Care Alliance in Brandon, FL with other offices in Oldsmar, FL and Wesley Chapel, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Health Care Alliance PA
    811 S PARSONS AVE, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 685-4553
  2. 2
    Phca Administrationllc
    4033 Tampa Rd Ste 101, Oldsmar, FL 34677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 685-4553
  3. 3
    Unifour pediatrics
    5259 VILLAGE MARKET, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 973-0333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Counseling
Immunization Administration
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Diabetes Counseling
Immunization Administration
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Monica Shah, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043743057
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

