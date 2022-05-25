See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Hawthorne, NY
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Dr. Monica Schwarcz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. 

Dr. Schwarcz works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Hawthorne, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Geldzahler, Gerald, DDS
    19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 3070, Hawthorne, NY 10532
    Nyu Langone Women's Health Center
    207 E 84th St, New York, NY 10028

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Westchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Anemia
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Gastritis
Hair Loss
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Iodine Deficiency
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Osteopenia
Overweight
Polyneuropathy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Celiac Disease
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cystic Fibrosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Excessive Sweating
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hives
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 25, 2022
    Very caring physician. She takes all the time needed to listen and discuss concerns and test results. She provides all information on what is needed to be done to make your health and lifestyle better. I am very happy that I found her practice and have been referring her office to anyone in need of her care
    Michael Williams — May 25, 2022
    About Dr. Monica Schwarcz, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1184818049
    Education & Certifications

    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monica Schwarcz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwarcz is offering

    Dr. Schwarcz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwarcz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwarcz has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwarcz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwarcz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwarcz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwarcz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwarcz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

