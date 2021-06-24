See All Dermatologists in Kailua Kona, HI
Dr. Monica Scheel, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Monica Scheel, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Monica Scheel, MD is a Dermatologist in Kailua Kona, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas.

Dr. Scheel works at Dr. Monica Scheel Dermatology in Kailua Kona, HI with other offices in Kamuela, HI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monica Scheel MD LLC
    73-5618 Maiau St Ste A204, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 329-1146
  2. 2
    Refresh by Dr. Monica
    65-1230 Mamalahoa Hwy Ste C24, Kamuela, HI 96743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 885-4700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Acne Scars
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Acne Scars
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Double Chin Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Scheel?

Jun 24, 2021
I have been a patient of Dr. Monica Scheel for approximately 6 years. Six years ago my skin was sun damaged, dull, wrinkled, sagging, all of which made me very depressed. After Monica’s care, today my skin is youthful, plump, glowing, firmer, even toned, and I can look in a mirror and feel beautiful again. Dr. Scheel and her caring, professional, expert staff deliver amazing, truly transformative services and an education to their patients focused on skin health. I have had many services with Dr. Scheel, and she is an exceptionally gifted, professional doctor who is also sincere, kind, giving to her community and always makes me feel like family! I am thrilled to have Dr. Scheel and her extraordinary staff as my dermatologist and teachers of personal health. My skin looks young and I feel fantastic! I completely without hesitation recommend her and her staff for all dermatology care.
Kimberly Patterson — Jun 24, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Monica Scheel, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Monica Scheel, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Scheel to family and friends

Dr. Scheel's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Scheel

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Monica Scheel, MD.

About Dr. Monica Scheel, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1568592772
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Monica Scheel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Scheel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Scheel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Monica Scheel, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.