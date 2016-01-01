See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Monica Schadlow, MD

Dermatology
5 (57)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Monica Schadlow, MD is a dermatologist in New York, NY. Dr. Schadlow completed a residency at Ny And Presby Hospital. She currently practices at MDCS DERMATOLOGY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Manhattan Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery (MDCS DERMATOLOGY)
    820 2nd Ave Rm 3A, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 661-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerihealth
  • Anthem
  • AvMed
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • CoreSource
  • EmblemHealth
  • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Healthfirst
  • HealthSmart
  • Humana
  • MagnaCare
  • Meritain Health
  • MultiPlan
  • MVP Health Care
  • Oxford Health Plans
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Monica Schadlow, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1447255427
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Ny And Presby Hospital
Medical Education
  • J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
Admitting Hospitals
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 57 ratings
Patient Ratings (57)
5 Star
(53)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Schadlow has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schadlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schadlow has seen patients for Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schadlow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

57 patients have reviewed Dr. Schadlow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schadlow.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schadlow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schadlow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.