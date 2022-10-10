Dr. Monica Saumoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saumoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Saumoy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monica Saumoy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ.
Dr. Saumoy works at
Locations
Center for Digestive Health at Penn Medicine Princeton Medicine5 Plainsboro Rd Ste 450, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 853-6390Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saumoy is not only brilliant and gifted as a physician but she is also very nice/very approachable. I’m so glad she is helping me. I absolutely feel I am in great hands.
About Dr. Monica Saumoy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saumoy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saumoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saumoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saumoy has seen patients for Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saumoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Saumoy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saumoy.
