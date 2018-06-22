Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monica Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Monica Rodriguez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Catolica De Santiago and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Hospital Based Providers350 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-2323
Specialty Medicine- Endocrinology - St. Joseph's500 W Thomas Rd Ste 900B, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-2323
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Since my first visit I found Dr. Rodriguez to be exceptional. She spends the time to listen to my concerns as well as thoroughly explaining treatment options. She truly is the most caring medical professional I have had the experience to see for my health concerns. Definitely demonstrates an "I care" approach to meeting a patients treatment.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568451839
- Univ Ak Med Sciences
- University of Illinois Hospital
- U Catolica De Santiago
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Adrenal Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.