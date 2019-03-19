Dr. Monica Rocco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rocco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Rocco, MD
Overview
Dr. Monica Rocco, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Mission Hope Health Center1325 E Church St Ste 202, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 346-3456Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rocco came into her office to see my daughter even though she doesn’t normally have office hours at that time. My daughter has an autism spectrum disorder & has a lot of anxiety & sensory problems. Dr. Rocco was patient, spoke quietly & was gentle with her. I was extremely impressed with her.
About Dr. Monica Rocco, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285766493
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Davis
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rocco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rocco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.