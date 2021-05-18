Overview

Dr. Monica Reddy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Marion General Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital and Van Wert County Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Lutheran Medical Group in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.