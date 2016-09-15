Dr. Monica Proud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Proud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Proud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monica Proud, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Friendswood, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Proud works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Area Pediatric Neurology1560 W Bay Area Blvd Ste 270, Friendswood, TX 77546 Directions (832) 471-6248
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Proud?
Absolutely loved her! She's great with kids and very real, tells you how it is plenty of suggestions, and takes time to listen to your concerns.
About Dr. Monica Proud, MD
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1649414780
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Proud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Proud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Proud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Proud works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Proud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Proud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Proud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.