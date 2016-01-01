Dr. Polk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monica Polk, DO
Overview
Dr. Monica Polk, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital.
Locations
- 1 2800 10th Ave N Ste A, Billings, MT 59101 Directions (406) 238-2500
Fia Care13894 S Bangerter Pkwy Ste 200, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (818) 967-7486
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Monica Polk, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1891955910
Education & Certifications
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polk accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Polk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Polk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polk.
