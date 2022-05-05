Dr. Monica Plazarte, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plazarte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Plazarte, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monica Plazarte, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Locations
Diabetes Care Center14100 Fivay Rd, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 869-7822
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My son is 25 and has Down syndrome, we started seeing Dr Plazarte after his doctor retired. I was very impressed with her. She took her time and answered all questions. Very down to earth and approachable.
About Dr. Monica Plazarte, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1073812384
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plazarte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plazarte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plazarte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plazarte has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plazarte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Plazarte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plazarte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plazarte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plazarte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.