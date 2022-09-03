See All Family Doctors in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Monica Pinglo, DO

Family Medicine
5 (47)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Monica Pinglo, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. 

Dr. Pinglo works at Manella Family Practice in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Manella Family Practice
    500 N Hiatus Rd Ste 201, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 381-8989
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon

How was your appointment with Dr. Pinglo?

Sep 03, 2022
Dr. Pinglo is intelligent and caring. The practice as a whole is innovative and proactive with respect to the care they offer. The medical/health philosophy with which they practice is sound. They go above and beyond what many practitioners can get by with.
— Sep 03, 2022

Photo: Dr. Monica Pinglo, DO
About Dr. Monica Pinglo, DO

  • Family Medicine
  • English, Spanish
  • 1962940809
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Monica Pinglo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinglo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pinglo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pinglo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pinglo works at Manella Family Practice in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pinglo’s profile.

47 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinglo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinglo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinglo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinglo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

