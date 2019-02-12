Dr. Monica Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monica Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ridgewood, NY. They completed their residency with New York Medical College/ Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Ny Empire Medical PC5629 Metropolitan Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Directions (718) 418-0300
Clear Vision Ophthalmology PLLC3319 73rd St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 429-2470
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant, efficient and professional practice combined with excellent care.
About Dr. Monica Patel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1295070910
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College/ Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
