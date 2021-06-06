Dr. Monica Omey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Omey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Omey, MD
Overview
Dr. Monica Omey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle.
Dr. Omey works at
Locations
Monica L Omey, MD1001 12th Ave Ste 168, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (682) 337-7463Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Monica Omney is a very Professional Orthropedic Surgeon with a wonderful & most courteous Office Staff. I would recommend Family & Friends to her. The innovative bilateral knee procedure she did on me was done with Great professionalism & consideration of my needs. The entire Visit was done in a Timely Manner as always
About Dr. Monica Omey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1952393852
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- John P Smith Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Tulane University of Louisiana
