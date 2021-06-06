See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Monica Omey, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Monica Omey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle.

Dr. Omey works at Monica L Omey, MD in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monica L Omey, MD
    1001 12th Ave Ste 168, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 337-7463
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Monica Omey, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1952393852
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School
    • John P Smith Hospital
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monica Omey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Omey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Omey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Omey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Omey has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Omey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Omey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Omey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Omey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

