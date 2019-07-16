Dr. Monica Munoz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munoz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Munoz, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monica Munoz, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Endocrinology. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.
Locations
South Florida Endocrine Center4600 Military Trl Ste 203, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 626-9041
South Florida Endocrine Center900 SE Ocean Blvd Ste 338 Bldg D, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (561) 626-9041
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Thyroid Doctor
About Dr. Monica Munoz, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033347117
Education & Certifications
- 2010
- Internal Medicine-Palmetto General Hospital
- Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Florida International University
- Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munoz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munoz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munoz has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munoz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Munoz speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Munoz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munoz.
