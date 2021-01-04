Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monica Morgan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monica Morgan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Locations
Methodist Urology Associates6560 Fannin St Ste 2100, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-6455Wednesday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morgan is professional and knowledgable. She was responsive to my concerns and pain. She called me several times regarding CT scan results and follow up on messages about pain. It is unclear if it is her or her assistants, but follow up on some messages is slow and scheduling can be difficult. Multiple messages must be left on occasion to get a response.
About Dr. Monica Morgan, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO
- Urology
Dr. Morgan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Hydronephrosis and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
