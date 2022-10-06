Dr. Monica Mitchum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Mitchum, MD
Overview
Dr. Monica Mitchum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charleston, SC.
Dr. Mitchum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Charleston OB/GYN1027 Physicians Dr Ste 110, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 740-6700
-
2
Charleston Obgyn LLC446 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412 Directions (843) 740-6700
-
3
Drs Pruitt & Dennis LLC2093 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 306, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 740-6700
-
4
Roper Hospital316 Calhoun St, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions (843) 740-6700MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitchum?
Dr. Mitchum is very thorough and is very upbeat so it is always a pleasure to meet with her.
About Dr. Monica Mitchum, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1033552427
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchum works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.