Overview

Dr. Monica Miller, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and Adventhealth Zephyrhills.



Dr. Miller works at Advanced Hand And Plastic Surgery Center in Wesley Chapel, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.