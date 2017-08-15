See All Pediatricians in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Monica Miller, MD

Pediatrics
Dr. Monica Miller, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Dr. Miller works at Providence Pediatrics in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Providence Pediatrics
    14214 Ballantyne Lake Rd Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28277 (704) 667-2600

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 15, 2017
    We have been seeing Dr Miller since my youngest was born (10 years) and have brought everyone there since. She is kind, listens and understands each of my kids personalities. She knows how to change her method of questioning to each child and to make the "better" if needed. She takes me seriously when I say there is an issue and never discounts my thoughts or feelings. She is proactive it their care and shows concerns when needed. I highly recommend her.
    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1134225246
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monica Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at Providence Pediatrics in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Miller's profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

