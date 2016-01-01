Dr. Monica Mead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Mead, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Locations
Ucla2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 600, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-5471
- 2 100 Medical Plz 550, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-4955
- 3 200 Med Plz 120, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-6931
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Hematology
14 years of experience
English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mead has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mead accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mead has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Acute Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mead on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mead. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mead.
