Dr. Monica Lorenzo, MD
Overview
Dr. Monica Lorenzo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED.
Locations
New York Office225 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 687-0265
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lorenzo is an excellent caring doctor. She's a good listener and explains everything in a clear and concise way. I have been with Dr. Lorenzo for over 2 decades and a 1/2. And can't see myself seeing anyone else. I highly recommend her and her partner and husband Dr. Latkany to my friends and family.
About Dr. Monica Lorenzo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053420398
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lorenzo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorenzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lorenzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lorenzo has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Floaters and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lorenzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lorenzo speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorenzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorenzo.
