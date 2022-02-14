Overview

Dr. Monica Lorenzo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED.



Dr. Lorenzo works at Midtown Ophthalmology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Floaters and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.