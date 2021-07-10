Overview

Dr. Monica Lominchar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Roper Hospital and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Lominchar works at Centerway Psychiatry And Behavioral Health in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.