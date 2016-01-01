Overview

Dr. Monica Leff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Leff works at Monica P Leff, MD in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.