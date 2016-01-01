Dr. Monica Leff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Leff, MD
Overview
Dr. Monica Leff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Brenda P Jacobs MD790 E Willow St Ste 100, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 595-4014
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Monica Leff, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1962476028
Education & Certifications
- Harbor UCLA
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leff has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Leff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.