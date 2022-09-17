Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monica Lee, MD
Dr. Monica Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.
Massachusetts Eye and Ear825 Main St, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 337-3424
Concord54 Baker Avenue Ext Ste 303, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 369-8780
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
One of the best doctors I have ever had. She is extremely knowledgeable, but she also has an excellent bedside manner. Responds to questions honestly and respectfully, and doesn't rush her patients. If you're able to work with her, I highly recommend it!
Ear, Nose, and Throat
16 years of experience
English
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
