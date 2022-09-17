See All Otolaryngologists in South Weymouth, MA
Dr. Monica Lee, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (14)
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Monica Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.

Dr. Lee works at Massachusetts Eye and Ear in South Weymouth, MA with other offices in Concord, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Massachusetts Eye and Ear
    825 Main St, South Weymouth, MA 02190 (781) 337-3424
    Concord
    54 Baker Avenue Ext Ste 303, Concord, MA 01742 (978) 369-8780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emerson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Cough
  • View other providers who treat Headache
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Sep 17, 2022
    One of the best doctors I have ever had. She is extremely knowledgeable, but she also has an excellent bedside manner. Responds to questions honestly and respectfully, and doesn't rush her patients. If you're able to work with her, I highly recommend it!
    About Dr. Monica Lee, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    16 years of experience
    English
    1356516819
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

