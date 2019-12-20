Overview

Dr. Monica Lee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center, Northridge Hospital Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Saint Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.