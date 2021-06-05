Overview

Dr. Monica Khitri, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Khitri works at Doheny Eye Center UCLA Pasadena in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Hypotropia and Hypertropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

