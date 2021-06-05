Dr. Monica Khitri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khitri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Khitri, MD
Overview
Dr. Monica Khitri, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Khitri works at
Locations
Doheny Eye Center Ucla - Pasadena625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 280, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 263-4666
Doheny Eye Center UCLA Arcadia622 W Duarte Rd Ste 101, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 244-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khitri performed two eye operations on me. She is thorough, skilled, kind, and meticulous!
About Dr. Monica Khitri, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1558526525
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
- UCLA
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khitri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Khitri using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Khitri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khitri works at
Dr. Khitri has seen patients for Diplopia, Hypotropia and Hypertropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khitri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Khitri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khitri.
