Overview

Dr. Monica Kharbanda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Kharbanda works at Reinerio Linares Mera MD PA in Safety Harbor, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.