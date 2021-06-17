See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Monica Hum, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Monica Hum, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Hum works at ATL Colorectal Surgery, PC in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atl Colorectal Surgery
    95 Collier Rd NW Ste 4025, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 574-5820
  2. 2
    Kalos Surgical Associates LLC
    5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 910, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 574-5820

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 17, 2021
    I reviewed Dr. Hum (5 stars) but forgot to include the staff and her P.A., Caroline. Wonderful staff...very nice and caring. Caroline is terrific too...very pleasant and knowledgeable. Like Dr. Hum, she goes above and beyond to help her patients. She returned my calls quickly, saw me right away when I was having a problem, and helped me get a medication. Great doctor and team.
    Mary Callaway — Jun 17, 2021
    About Dr. Monica Hum, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518959634
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Florida Hospital
    Internship
    • St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
    Undergraduate School
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monica Hum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hum works at ATL Colorectal Surgery, PC in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Hum’s profile.

    Dr. Hum has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Hum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

