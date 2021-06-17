Overview

Dr. Monica Hum, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Hum works at ATL Colorectal Surgery, PC in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.