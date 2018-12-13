Dr. Holzwarth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monica Holzwarth, MD
Overview
Dr. Monica Holzwarth, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Holzwarth works at
Locations
Pediatric and Adolescent Healthcare PC1163 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 170, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (770) 971-5325
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The staff is great and Dr. Holzwarth is a wonderful doctor. She is thorough and has a great way with our kids. She has always addressed them in an age appropriate way from young children to teenagers. Sad that my children are aging out of her practice!
About Dr. Monica Holzwarth, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holzwarth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holzwarth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Holzwarth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holzwarth.
