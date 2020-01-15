Dr. Monica Hegedus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hegedus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Hegedus, MD
Overview
Dr. Monica Hegedus, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Medical Arts Pediatric Med Grp6221 Wilshire Blvd Ste 215, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (323) 938-7294
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hegedus is truly an exceptional physician. My son was suffering for 2 weeks from an acute viral infection and none of the other 3 physicians who we had been consulted with could reach the right diagnosis. Dr. Hegedus did, and put an ease on our minds. Her bedside manner is amazing. I feel blessed to have found her.
About Dr. Monica Hegedus, MD
- Pediatrics
- 12 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
Education & Certifications
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hegedus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hegedus accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hegedus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hegedus speaks Hungarian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hegedus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hegedus.
