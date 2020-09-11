Dr. Monica Haynes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haynes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Haynes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monica Haynes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.
Dr. Haynes works at
Locations
Portico Pediatrics1717 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop # B, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She’s a wonderful doctor! She’s very patient and understanding with my son. I’m so very grateful for everyDr. Haynes does for my child!
About Dr. Monica Haynes, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1750388492
Education & Certifications
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haynes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Haynes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Haynes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Haynes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haynes.
