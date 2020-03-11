Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monica Hayes, MD
Overview
Dr. Monica Hayes, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Coffey Geriatrics Associates1470 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Yesterday I had my ovaries and fallopian tubes removed by Dr Hayes. My gynecologist for whom I have much respect recommended that I see Dr Prasad. From the moment I met her, I felt comfortable! She was warm and empathetic - spent time explaining the surgery to be done - and had appropriate humor. She also told me to expect some pain following the surgery for a few days. Well, here I am to tell you that I have had no pain and haven't taken any pain pills. Either I am very naive or Dr Prasad is very good. I believe the latter is true!
About Dr. Monica Hayes, MD
- Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1548288673
Education & Certifications
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Hayes has seen patients for Fallopian Tube Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
