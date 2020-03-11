See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Monica Hayes, MD

Oncology
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Monica Hayes, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Hayes works at The Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fallopian Tube Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Coffey Geriatrics Associates
    1470 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10029
    Monday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fallopian Tube Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Monica Hayes, MD

    • Oncology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1548288673
    Education & Certifications

    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hayes works at The Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hayes’s profile.

    Dr. Hayes has seen patients for Fallopian Tube Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

