Dr. Monica Harms, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monica Harms, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Harms works at
Locations
South Cnty Kidney/Endocrine Ctr23141 Moulton Pkwy Ste 102, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 916-9100Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pm
Irvine Odyssey Medical Center22 Odyssey Ste 115, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 988-7550
Ladera Ranch600 Corporate Dr Ste 100, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694 Directions (949) 855-2273
Lake Forest23331 El Toro Rd Ste 102, Lake Forest, CA 92630 Directions (949) 855-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I have had a lot of health issues over the years and I am beyond impressed with Dr Monica Harms patience, understanding and knowledge. I literally have no need for any other doctors because she helps me with everything. She can even read an x-ray better than a radiologist and I am not kidding. There is no doctor out there better than her in my opinion.
About Dr. Monica Harms, MD
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043432669
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Calif State Polytechnic University
Dr. Harms has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harms accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Harms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Harms works at
Dr. Harms speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Harms. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
