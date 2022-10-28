Overview

Dr. Monica Harms, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Harms works at South Cnty Kidney/Endocrine Ctr in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA, Ladera Ranch, CA and Lake Forest, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.