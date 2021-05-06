See All General Surgeons in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Monica Gustafson, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (8)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Monica Gustafson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Gustafson works at Agave Surgical Associates in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Agave Surgical Associates
    5240 E Knight Dr Ste 116, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 320-5665

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pelvic Abscess
Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Pelvic Abscess
Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction

Pelvic Abscess
Ileus
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Gallstones
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Ischemic Colitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Umbilical Hernia
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Adrenal Tumor
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Atresia
Breast Cancer
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Diverticulitis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Gastric Ulcer
Hemorrhoids
Hyperparathyroidism
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Meckel's Diverticulum
Megacolon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Pyloric Stenosis
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thyroid Disease
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Ulcerative Colitis
Varicose Veins
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 06, 2021
    Dr Monica Gustafson is incredible!! An excellent surgeon but also possesses those skills and positive personality traits that are SO important and often lacking in these times!
    J and D Tye — May 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Monica Gustafson, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
English
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538350707
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Francis Hosp & Med Ctr
    Residency
    • University of Arizona
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monica Gustafson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gustafson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gustafson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gustafson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gustafson works at Agave Surgical Associates in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Gustafson’s profile.

    Dr. Gustafson has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gustafson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gustafson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gustafson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gustafson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gustafson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
