Dr. Monica Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Gomez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monica Gomez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.
Dr. Gomez works at
Locations
-
1
Mhg Physician Services California Inc.133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 859-5101Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates165 Dartmouth St, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (617) 654-7220Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday12:00pm - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
-
3
Wesson and Niro Eyecare PC330 Baker Ave, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 287-9300Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gomez?
I recently had to switch primary care providers after my previous doctor moved out of the city. I selected Dr. Gomez and I am so glad I did! While this shouldn't be out of the ordinary, I was extremely impressed that Dr. Gomez had actually reviewed my medical records before I visited, and knew to schedule routine blood work (for a medication) without prompting. My previous doctor (who I was with for over five years) always needed reminding about scheduling these labs and always made me go through the new patient "pop quiz" every appointment, which I found unsettling, especially as I have anxiety about visiting the doctor's office. Dr. Gomez was extremely understanding about my anxiety (and the elevated pulse rate that goes with it in the doctor's office) and made me feel far more comfortable than my previous doctor ever did. I can highly recommend Dr. Gomez without reservations!
About Dr. Monica Gomez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174585368
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez works at
Dr. Gomez speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.