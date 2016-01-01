Dr. Monica Goldklang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldklang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Goldklang, MD
Overview
Dr. Monica Goldklang, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors Columbus Circle5 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 305-7114
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Monica Goldklang, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1326165002
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldklang accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldklang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldklang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldklang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldklang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldklang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.