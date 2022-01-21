Dr. Monica Giles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Giles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monica Giles, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Locations
Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-3280
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wow what a great physician.
About Dr. Monica Giles, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giles accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giles has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Osteoporosis and Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Giles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giles.
