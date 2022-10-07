Dr. Monica Gary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Gary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monica Gary, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Gary works at
Locations
-
1
Grand Rapids Women's Health555 Midtowne St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 588-1200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gary?
Dr. Gary is awesome! I feel very comfortable with her, she has a positive attitude and answers any questions/concerns I may have.
About Dr. Monica Gary, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1699903716
Education & Certifications
- Grand Rapids Medical Education & Research Center for Health Professions/Michigan State University
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gary has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gary works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Gary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.